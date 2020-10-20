Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A grand juror who won a court fight to speak publicly about the Breonna Taylor investigation is taking issue with statements by Kentucky’s attorney general. The anonymous grand juror also said Tuesday that the jury was not given the option to consider charges connected to Taylor’s shooting death by police. The grand juror had filed suit to speak publicly after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that no officers would be directly charged in the March shooting death of Taylor during a narcotics raid.