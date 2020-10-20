Man gets prison for sabotage that caused PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has been sentenced to spend a year in federal prison. Prosecutors in Atlanta said Christopher Dobbins sabotaged his former employer’s electronic shipping records, resulting in a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. He was also ordered to to pay restitution of $221,200. He had pleaded guilty in July to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. The 41-year-old Dobbins had been a vice president at Stradis Healthcare. Prosecutors said he created a fake user account to damage the company’s computer systems.