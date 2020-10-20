Masked pope, faith leaders pray for peace and pandemic’s end

ROME (AP) — A masked Pope Francis has welcomed religious leaders to a socially-distanced interfaith peace prayer. They appealed for a unified international effort to work for peace and an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Sikh and Hindu leaders stood for a minute of silence to pray for all the victims of COVID-19 and for a universally accessible vaccine. For weeks, Francis has shunned facemasks in his public and private audiences despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across Italy and even inside Vatican City. But he donned one throughout the prayer service Tuesday, removing it only to speak.