Mexico halfway through quake restoration of old churches

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three years after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, Mexico is still only about halfway through a titanic challenge, restoring centuries-old churches with the same ancient materials. The work can’t be hurried, but the clock ticks away: another earthquake, or an especially heavy rainy season could finish these buildings off. The experts working on projects like this across Mexico face some of the same issues facing restorers everywhere, like France’s re-building of the Notre Dame Cathedral: are the materials and skilled craftsmen of centuries ago still available, and how do you explain time-consuming old construction techniques to impatient modern citizens.