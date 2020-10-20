More than 1,300 inmates escape from prison in eastern Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — An official in eastern Congo says more than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison in Beni after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces. Mayor Modeste Bakwanamaha told The Associated Press that one inmate had died during the attack. The mayor said that 20 of the escaped prisoners had already returned, preferring incarceration to life with the rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces rebel group, known as the ADF, originated in Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo. News of the Kangbayi jailbreak angered locals, who feared the mass escape could further exacerbate violence in the area.