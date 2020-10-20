Navy jet crashes in California, but pilot ejects safely

CHINA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The Navy says a fighter jet has crashed in the Mojave Desert, but its pilot safely ejected. The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley went down Tuesday in Superior Valley south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The Lemoore base says the pilot was taken to a local medical facility for examination. The statement said the flight was a routine training mission. The Navy says it’s cooperating with local authorities. China Lake is about 115 miles north of Los Angeles. Lemoore is about 135 miles northwest of China Lake.