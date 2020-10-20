Operation Christmas Child takes volunteers

Christmas may still be a little down the road, but it is never too soon to figure out how you and your family can give back to those in need.

Julie O'Connor with O'Connor Wealth Management has opened up her office space to package gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

It's an annual charity operation where people of all ages load a shoe boxes with gifts and treats for children who are less fortunate around the world.

"There's so many things that we keep being told that we can't do right now," said O'Connor.

"So many things that we can't do. But one thing we can do is to spread joy to a child. Anyone can do it. It's easy and it makes me feel better to think about somebody else than myself. And I think that does that for most of us. To take our focus off of ourselves and look outward to other people."

National collection week for all boxes is November 16th through November 23rd.

If you're interested in packing a shoe box visit samaritanspurse.org /occ.