Police: Houston officer killed in shooting, another wounded

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Houston police officer was killed and a teen and another officer were wounded when a man opened fire on law enforcement responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police Chief Art Acevedo says Sgt. Harold Preston was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Acevedo says officers returned fire and that the suspect, Elmer Manzano, is also hospitalized. He says a 14-year-old boy was also shot, and that Wallar, the boy and Manzano are expected to survive.