Rising COVID cases force WIU to make changes

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western Illinois University administrators are revising their COVID-19 policy in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus on campus.

"Just like everybody else, we're watching the COVID numbers and the numbers are going up," WIU Interim President Martin Abraham said. Effective immediately, Abraham said they are limiting group sizes to 25 people and the dining halls will be carry out only. "We moved up a level in terms of the warning level and that's behind us making the change," Abraham said.

Administrators said they hope the changes help keep the virus off campus, so that they can keep in-person learning an option come spring semester.

"My senior year has been an interesting one," WIU senior Israel Alberto said.

"College has gone pretty good, but it's a lot more stressful to be mostly online," WIU freshman Taylor Lester said.

Students said they've learned to roll with the punches, as COVID-19 has forced several changes into their daily routines.

"I've spent a lot of time just trying to get adjusted to all the changes we've had so far with the zoom classes, some are hybrid," Alberto said.

Abraham said all students will move to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving Break, a move that was announced before the semester began.

He said it's better to keep students at home, so they don't bring the virus back to campus.

"You pick up the infection, you come back, you test positive, we end up with a little bit of an outbreak here on campus, it becomes a real challenge for us and a real challenge for our students and that's what we want to prevent," Abraham said.

Meanwhile, Abraham said he wants his students to enjoy the holidays during an unprecedented time.

"I definitely think they're doing the right thing," Lester said. "It's the best thing to keep everybody safe."

Abraham said as of right now, the plan is to return to that hybrid type of learning style for the spring semester, which starts January 19.

He said there will be no spring break, but there will be one week off between finals and commencement.

Once students return to campus, he said the university will continue with testing and the quarantine and isolation plan.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that Western Illinois University recently decided to switch to remote learning after Thanksgiving break, however the university made that decision before the semester started.