Romance song master Armando Manzanero has more music to give

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At 84, Armando Manzanero is still active, recording every single piece he writes. The Mexican master of romantic music, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday at the Latin Billboard Awards, looks back on the times he had to fight for his music, the great stars he has produced and how he’s pleased with the enduring appeal of his songs. Manzanero has written over 400 songs, including also “Adoro,” “Voy a Apagar la Luz” and “Esta Tarde Vi llover”. Raphael, Tony Bennett, Diego “El Cigala” and Elis Regina are among the artists who have recorded his music.