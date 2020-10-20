San Francisco officials let people sue over racist 911 calls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors approved new legislation Tuesday to discourage racist 911 calls that they say expose people of color to dangerous run-ins with police. Supporters say people need to think twice before calling 911 on someone who is barbecuing, jogging or stenciling “Black Lives Matter” at their home. The legislation is called the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, also known as the CAREN legislation. The name is a nod to a popular meme using the name “Karen” to describe an entitled white woman whose actions stem from her privilege. Some say they support the legislation but that the name is sexist.