Several Chances of Rain Showers

Tuesday is another cloudy and cool day. Highs will be in the upper 40s for places such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri, and low to mid 50s for the rest of the Tri-States. In the afternoon a few showers will be possible. The better chance of rain showers and even a few thunderstorms can be expected in the evening/night as another cold front develops across the area. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Wednesday morning will start off dry again and we'll have partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer due to more southeasterly winds and some of the low level cloud cover breaking up. So highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for a few locations. The chance of showers will continue Wednesday evening and night as a warm front lifts northward.

The showers will lift north of the Tri-States late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the warm front moves through. While we may initially have some early morning cloud cover, those clouds will clear out leading to sunshine. It will be a breezy day though. We will have winds out of the south/southwest and we could have gusts of 35 mph. These factors will lead to unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s. That's 15 degrees above average and we could get close to record highs.

The chance of rain showers and even some thunderstorms will return by very late Thursday night and into Friday morning as a strong cold front swings through the area.