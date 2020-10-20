Thyme Station Sandwich Bar holds grand opening

QUINCY (WGEM) -- After several attempts to open were pushed back due to COVID-19, Thyme Station opened its doors to the public for the first time Wednesday.

Co-Owner Erica Shupe said it's all about bringing the customers what they love quicker.

“A lot of people are choosing the convenience of fast-food restaurants, and we wanted to really bring whole foods healthier foods into the fast-food setting. So people could feel good about supporting local and still eating local as well," said Shupe.

"We wanted to show farm to table food while it's cooked long and slow. We wanted to be able to provide it in a quicker atmosphere. So we’re bringing the farm to table experience to a sandwich bar. That’ll be a much quicker service than the table service you’d receive at thyme square," said Shupe.

Thyme Station is located on the East side of Quincy at 150 S. 48th St.next to the Crossing's Community center.

Thyme Station serves customers Tuesday-Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.