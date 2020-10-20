Time running out to get a by-mail absentee ballot in Missouri

Time is running out to get your absentee ballot by mail in Missouri according to county officials, they said you need to act before Wednesday afternoon to get yours.

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said it's critical to call as soon in the day as possible on Wednesday to make sure your absentee ballot is mailed if you plan to vote that way.

She said it's also important to mail the ballot back quickly once you receive it.

"If we're mailing it to them this week, they need to get that voted as soon as possible and get it back in the mail as quick as they can because the postal service has a lot of extra mail right now with all the absentee ballots all across the nation," said Dornberger.

She said while they encourage you to call earlier, you need to call before 5 P.M. to have your ballot mailed.

Dornberger said you can still case an absentee vote in person until the day before the election at the county courthouse.