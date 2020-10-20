Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — Epsilon has strengthened into a hurricane, the 10th of the Atlantic season, as it approaches Bermuda on Thursday. Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island sometime Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm’s progress. Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph late Tuesday afternoon and was about 545 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.