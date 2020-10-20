Tough virus rules imposed on Manchester after talks collapse

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is imposing strict coronavirus restrictions on England’s second-largest urban area, after talks with officials in Greater Manchester collapsed over how much financial aid should be handed to people whose livelihoods will be hit by the new measures. Johnson, who has been struggling to impose his plan for localized restrictions on restive regions, said he “bitterly” regrets ordering measures that would damage businesses. But he stressed that not acting would put lives and the healthcare system in Manchester at risk. Johnson’s government has adopted a three-tier system for England. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the restrictions will hit the poorest and those most in need hardest.