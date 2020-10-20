UnityPoint Health-Keokuk to join Blessing Health System

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- UnityPoint Health and Blessing Health System announced Tuesday they have signed a non-binding agreement to transition the UnityPoint Health-Keokuk to the Blessing Health System.

“UnityPoint Health is committed to sustainable health care for the Keokuk community,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Administrative Officer, John Sheehan. “This is an exciting first step and we look forward to working with Blessing’s leadership team toward ensuring continued access to quality health care for those who call Keokuk home.”

UnityPoint Health-Keokuk Board Chair and Keokuk Mayor Tom Richardson said he’s pleased that residents will continue to receive quality healthcare. “This agreement will help us continue to attract a strong workforce and maintain a vibrant community,” said Mayor Richardson. “We’re grateful for UnityPoint’s investment and look forward to the potential partnership with Blessing.”

“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the Keokuk community’s needs for high-quality, affordable healthcare we are accustomed to delivering,” said Maureen Kahn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “Patients from the Keokuk area now travel to Blessing for care; we look forward to continuing and hopefully expanding healthcare services locally.”

Blessing officials say they'll spend the next couple of months studying what the hospital, community, and economic development in the area needs to secure better health care in rural parts of the tri-states.

"COVID has been a challenge to many rural markets…and I think this is an opportunity for us to really transform Keokuk Area Hospital into something that'll be very relevant for the community," Kahn added.

Officials said both organizations intend to reach a final agreement and obtain the required regulatory approvals within the next several months.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative to be aligned with the immediate region’s ever-changing healthcare needs; we feel our local presence and resources will continue to expand upon the great work UnityPoint Health has created in Keokuk,” Kahn concluded.