Warm and Wet Week Continues

Temperatures this week will continue their upward trend for the next few days before a cold front brings us back to reality. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will jump into the upper 50's with some places possibly reaching 60 degrees. Wednesday night a warm front will move through the Tri-State area which will keep temperatures from dropping too much. During the day Thursday, clear skies and southerly winds will help temps rise into the low 80's for many with some places even approaching their record highs for the day.

A cold front moves through Friday morning with temperatures falling through most of the day. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will likely only be in the 40's. Temps increase slightly into the 50's for the weekend before more unsettled weather brings us back into the 40's next week.

Along with the temperature rollercoaster we do have a chance of rain almost everyday the next week. Showers are possible Wednesday night along the warm front and again Thursday night and Friday morning as the cold front passes through. We should get a break on Saturday before another area of low pressure forms and brings the chance for rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.