WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 16) Football Friday Night Preview With The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison

The state playoffs are now underway on the prep gridiron in "The Hawkeye State." All three Southeast Iowa varsity football programs will be in action this evening throughout the state. (6-1) Fort Madison will be at home this evening while Central Lee will hit the road to face Mid-Prairie. (3-2) Keokuk will be in action at historic Calvert Stadium against Fairfield.

WGEM's Garrett Tiehes will check in with FMHS head coach Derek Doherty and discuss the Bloodhounds post-season match-up against (0-6) Knoxville set for this "Football Friday Night" on their home turf.

On the prep softball dirt, Palmyra shutout out Clark County in Class 2 District 5 Tournament action last night 13-0. Now that set's up a very special championship showdown this weekend. We'll have details on how you can check out a special prep softball title tilt preview.