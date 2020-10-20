WIU revises COVID-19 protocols

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western Illinois University (WIU) announced revised protocols and procedures on Tuesday in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

WIU officials announced Tuesday that classes will move to a remote-only format following the Thanksgiving break from November 30 through December 18.

Officials added that students living on campus have the option to remain on campus until December 18 or they may leave campus by 7 p.m. November 20.

"We understand that people may be feeling some 'COVID fatigue' and there are so many messages coming at all of us every day; however, it's critical that we do not become lax in what we should be doing to protect ourselves and protect others," said WIU Risk Manager Joe Roselieb. "Think about others – your parents, your grandparents, compromised friends and family members – if you do not take the precautions for yourself, think of others."

WIU officials also announced, effective immediately, gatherings other than classes would be limited to 25 or fewer people and that all gatherings must be approved to ensure consistent safety procedures are being implemented.

In-house dining is also no longer available in the dining centers and Union Food Court, officials stated. All food purchased from residence hall dining centers and the University Union is now carry-out only. Seating is not available.

For more updates and information on the University's COVID-19 response, along with protocols and procedures, visit wiu.edu/coronavirus.