Ameren Missouri expanding ‘Clean Slate’ program available through NECAC

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- If you need help paying your energy bill ahead of cold weather, but you don't meet income qualifications for most programs, help could be on the way in Northeast Missouri.

Officials at NECAC said Ameren Missouri has put $500,00 towards continuing their Clean Slate program.

They said the program can help anyone pay off up to $500 on their bills, and now income requirements aren't as low as before.

"A family of four making up to $65,500 a year may qualify for this, that's unprecedented, there hasn't been a program like this for people who make beyond what traditional energy assistance programs offer," said NECAC Public Relations officer Brent Engle.

NECAC officials said you will need to contribute 25% of your bill to take part in the program.

They said to get started, give your local NECAC office a call to learn more about what you'll need to apply.

You can learn more about the Clean Slate program here.