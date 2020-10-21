OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion. OxyContin is the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws. The deal doesn’t release any of the company’s executives or owners from criminal liability, and a criminal investigation is ongoing. Some state attorney generals say that’s not enough. Family members say they had “ethically and lawfully,” while also expressing “deep compassion” for those addicted to opioids.