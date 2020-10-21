Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Court of Appeal has ruled that a government policy that gave migrants as little as 72 hours’ notice before they are deported is unlawful. Under the rule, asylum seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had three days to make final representations or be flown out of the U.K. at any time in the following three months. The policy, which was meant to prevent last-minute bids to prevent removals, affected thousands of cases. The Home Office said Wednesday the policy has not been operating since March last year, and that currently people who are liable to be deported are told a date when they will be removed.