Obama, in pitch for Biden, urges Black men not to sit out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is making his first in-person campaign pitch for his former vice president, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia — particularly Black men — not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump. Obama spoke at a roundtable event Wednesday afternoon ahead of a drive-in rally, where supporters will listen to him over the radio inside their cars. Obama acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic would have been “tough” for any president, but he asked the group to consider “the degree of incompetence and misinformation” and “the number of people who might not have died had we just done the basics.”