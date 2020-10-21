Community spread impacts nursing home COVID-19 funding

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local nursing homes say if you want to protect your loved ones in a long-term care facility, you need to make sure you're following social distancing guidelines out in the community.



Sunset Home administrator, Jerry Neal says despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Adams County, their residents are doing well.

However, he says he is still worried that staff members will contract the virus because of community spread, and then bring it back into the facility.

"So we have to be even more vigilant with our screenings and so forth because obviously we're not having visitations within the facility so the major source of contact would be staff," Neal said.

Neal says they have a good supply of PPE on hand to keep up with the demand.

He says the issue lies with the funding available to keep them stocked as well as the cost of testing as case numbers surge.

"The addition of that has sure increased our budget and obviously the cost of testing supplies is extremely expensive," Neal explained. "So, the help that we get from the state and federal government for those items is very important."

He says they're still not allowing visitors, so if the virus makes its way into the facility, it's likely to come from staff bringing it back into the facility from the community.