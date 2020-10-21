Dodgers, Rays draw record-low TV World Series audience

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series opener drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game. Los Angeles’ 8-3 win in Game 1 received a 5.1 rating and 11 share, and was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox. The previous low had been set the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, Game 3 vs. Philadelphia in 2008 viewed by 9,836,000. Until now the low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City in 2012, viewed by 12,191,000.