Experts urge senior to check health insurance plans

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Health insurance counselors are urging seniors to start reviewing their insurance plans if they're looking to switch to Medicare.



Mary Crawford, the area agency on aging field representative at the Quincy Senior and family resource center says they'll be helping seniors navigate what plans are best for them based on location, prescriptions taken, and budget costs.

"And using those moving parts, we offer the information that says oh this might be a good fit, or maybe look at this," Crawford said. "So, we really there to talk with people about what looks like it will work the best for them."

Crawford says right now is the best time to figure this out, as plan changes take affect at the beginning of January.

"Options change from year to year as companies change or leave the market, your needs as a consumer change, your prescriptions may change, you may move, you may be frustrated with the plan you're in and you just want to see what's out their," Crawford added.

Seniors have until December 7th to apply online or call 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227).