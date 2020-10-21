Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. It’s one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign. Some Trump advisers are urging him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes. But it’s hardly clear that the president will listen. There were supposed to be three debates, but the second was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.