Free COVID-19 testing available in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health department will be doing the testing in their parking lot.

Public Information Officer, Emily Andrews says you don't have to live in the county or have any symptoms to get tested.

She adds that this testing is important to monitor community spread.

"To make sure that people who maybe don't have symptoms are able to be tested and if we find out that they're positive, to isolate and quarantine their contacts," Emily said.

Dealing with the current state of health in the county, she says it's important to get ahead of the spread and stop it before it happens.

"We just want to make sure that anyone who is needing a COVID-19 test is able to get a test," Emily said. "We want to be able to catch any positives that might come from that, and to be able to stop the spread in our community."

Testing will be available from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at 330 Vermont St. in Quincy in the health department's parking lot.

