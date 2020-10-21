Gaza nurses protest loss of Israeli permit, layoffs

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A group of medics from the Gaza Strip has staged a protest in a public square, saying an Israeli travel ban has led the Jerusalem hospital where they worked for many years to fire them. The seven nurses gathered at a public square in Gaza City on Wednesday, wearing lab coats and holding banners that said: “Firing us is a death sentence on our profession and families.” They directed their anger at both Israel, which restricts the entry of Palestinians from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and the decision by the Makassed hospital to lay them off. Each had worked there for at least 20 years.