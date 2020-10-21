Kansas City police ID man found fatally shot in parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have identified a man who was found fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot on the south side of the city. Police said in a news release that officers called to the McDonald’s parking lot Monday found 35-year-old Rickey Arrington inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Arrington was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police had not announced an arrest by Wednesday morning, but say detectives have identified a person of interest in this case.