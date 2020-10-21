McDonough County reports 17th COVID-19 related death

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department reported the 17th COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.

Health officials said a woman in her 80s had died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Heath officials also reported that as of Wednesday McDonough County has had 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 93 of those currently active.

Health officials added, there are several active outbreaks within McDonough County and the county is at Warning Level for COVID-19 for exceeding the metrics related to number of new cases per 100,000 people, weekly test positivity, and tests performed.