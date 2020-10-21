Missouri man accused of pointing gun on I-80 in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state police have arrested a Missouri man accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the incident happened in Keith County on Tuesday afternoon, when a cattle truck driver reported that a man in a pickup truck had pointed a handgun at him. Troopers stopped the suspected truck a short time late and found a handgun inside the truck. Troopers arrested the driver, 39-year-old Victor Troches Reyes of Kansas City, Missouri. Reyes was booked into the Keith County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.