Missouri man dies following crash on Sugar Grove Road

QUINCY (WGEM) -- According to the Illinois State Police, at approximately 6:50 a.m. Wednesday two vehicles collided at an intersection in Schuyler County, Illinois.

A 37-year-old male from Callao, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene after police stated that he disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection of Sugar Grove Road and Illinois Highway 103.

Police state that after disobeying the stop sign on Sugar Grove Road the man's vehicle crossed on IL 103 and crashed with a second vehicle before leaving the roadway.

Both lanes for IL 103 were shut down for four hours following the crash but have since been reopened.