Missouri submits draft plan for issuing coronavirus vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to make health care workers the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. A draft plan submitted by the state to federal authorities says the vaccine will then be given to high-risk residents, such as the elderly and chronically sick, along with first responders and law enforcement personnel. Missouri’s 111-page plan details how health officials will distribute a vaccine to millions of residents. Some health care workers say they are already concerned that vaccine distribution will become another partisan political issue, which could cause delays in the effort.