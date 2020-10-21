MoDOT taking more measures to figure out way to keep Highway 61-24 intersection safer

MARION COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) -- One second you think you're taking the right exit, then bam, you're flying off the road.

That's what's been happening to many drivers in Marion County just south of Palmyra at the HWY 61/HWY 24 Route F intersection.

MoDOT officials said they've made changes that have made things better, but it's still not good enough for them.

New cones are the latest measure they have used to try and stop people from driving off the road.



"A lot of cars were coming up just confused as to where they're going, some didn't make the turn and went straight across into the ditch there," Chris Brown said.

Brown said the store he manages, Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners, is now a turn-around as cars get back on the highway after turning off on Route F incorrectly thinking they're heading to HWY 24.

He said, however, after MoDOT made changes almost a month ago, things have gotten better.

"Because they've changed the signs, the one sign that was to go to Monroe City was a curved sign, and they took that away and made it a straight sign, that seems to help," said Brown.

MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said they've seen fewer reported accidents since the change.

"We do think it's helped but we do hear from residents that they still have seen some people using that right turn lane improperly," said Untiedt.

"We're going to see how these latest changes work and see if that helps decrease it, but it's something we know is an ongoing process, and if we continue to monitor it, and if we continue to have issue we'll make changes as needed."

Brown said long term he just wants to see drivers be safe.

"If [they're] going too fast it could be a horrible accident, and we don't want any of that," said Brown.



Untiedt said right now, it's too soon to know what impact these cones might have on traffic.