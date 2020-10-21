More than 75,000 voted in-person in Wisconsin on 1st day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on the first day that was an option in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 80,000 people had voted early in-person ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The combined total of mail-in and early in-person votes cast amounts to 34% of the total votes cast in the state during 2016 presidential election. Voters waited in lines across the state on Tuesday for a chance to cast their ballots in person. Early voting in person will continue through Nov. 1.