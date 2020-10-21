Natalie Portman releases children’s book of inclusive fables

New York (AP) — Natalie Portman has released a book of popular children’s fables with a friendlier, more gender-inclusive twist. The Oscar winner says “Natalie Portman’s Fables” is “a love letter” to her 9-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter about how she hopes they will see and be in the world. She’s updated “The Three Little Pigs,” “Country Mouse and City Mouse” and “The Tortoise and the Hare” to reflect the times. For example, in Portman’s version, the persistent and confident tortoise who quietly outpaces the hare is a female. Portman is also busy training for the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Filming begins soon in Sydney, Australia.