October is Manufacturing Month

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Welding, wire forming, and tube bending are just a few things Marlboro Wire does on a daily basis to create something out of steel wire.

With twenty-five employees with all different specialties this manufacturing company, like others, employs Tri-State residents.

Vice President of Marlboro Wire Bill Brown said without local manufacturing companies there would be fewer jobs.

“Without manufacturers, a lot of products would move to China and that kind of stuff. This just drives the unemployment rate up, so a lot of people would have a hard time finding jobs," said Brown.

GREDF’s Director of Workforce Development Angela Caldwell said the manufacturing industry isn't the same that it was years ago.

“Nowadays they’re looking for individuals who can think on their feet. Individuals who are creative, individuals who show initiative. Manufacturing has just changed overall," said Caldwell.

Brown said though the industry has changed, the issue is finding skilled workers. So its’ crucial for the youth to hone their skills early.

“There’s a shortage of people that have a skill level coming out of school for a certain skills for manufacturing. For running press breaks and manufacturing equipment," said Brown.