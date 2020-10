Officer shot at suspect; unclear if he was hit

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Police continue to search for a suspect after a suburban St. Louis police officer shot at him. Police aren’t sure if the suspect was struck in the incident Tuesday in Moline Acres. The officer involved in the shooting suffered an ankle injury. Authorities say the Moline Acres officer saw a man wanted for a violent felony and tried to stop him, but he resisted. St. Louis County police say the officer saw that the man had a handgun and fired. Police did not say if the man threatened the officer with the gun, or how many shots the officer fired. The suspect dropped the gun and ran.