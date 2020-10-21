 Skip to Content

Poland faces restriction upgrade, but no lockdown, PM says

2:47 pm National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has signaled that the whole country faces being placed on the highest restriction level short of a full lockdown, as health authorities registered a record in new confirmed COVID-19 infections. Mateusz Morawiecki said he would like the current “red zones” to be extended nationwide, starting Saturday. That means wearing masks outdoors, ban on gatherings and limits of public transport passengers. Earlier Wednesday Morawiecki spoke against full lockdown. On Wednesday, Poland registered a record of over 10,000 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to almost 203,000 in a country of some 38 million. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content