Protesters in Colombia decry government pandemic response

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Protesters filled a historic square in Colombia’s capital Wednesday to demonstrate against the government’s handling of a wide range of issues including the economic fallout of the pandemic and implementation of the peace accord. Indigenous leaders, students and union members gathered at the Plaza Bolivar, waving flags and banners decrying the government nearly one year after massive protests rocked the country only to fizzle with little to show by way of reform. The COVID-19 pandemic had largely put a halt to demonstrations this year, but organizers were hoping to renew momentum after the government lifted six months of strict quarantine measures aimed at containing the virus.