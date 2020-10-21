SEC standouts who returned for more finding success so far

DeVonta Smith could be tearing up the NFL instead of the Southeastern Conference. But he chose to stay in school, delaying NFL riches and essentially gambling on himself. He’s not alone. The SEC has a bunch of players who made similar decisions, including Feleipe Franks, Najee Harris, Richard LeCounte, Kelly Mond, Kadarius Toney and Marco Wilson. Most of them have enjoyed some early season success, just not as much as Smith has at Alabama.