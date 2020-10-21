Sergeant arrested after alleging police misconduct in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer who made public allegations of misconduct in the death while in custody of a Black criminal suspect has been arrested. Joliet police Sgt. Javier Esqueda was charged Wednesday with official misconduct. The charges are the result of Esqueda releasing a video showing police actions before the January death of Eric Lurry Jr., who was in custody on drug-related charges. Esqueda says he released it because the 51-year-old believed the police department was trying to cover up the incident. The video shows an officer slapping Lurry, calling him a profanity and pinching his nose shut. Esqueda is free after posting bond.