Police: 43 bank hostages freed in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia say 43 people have been freed after an armed assailant took them hostage in a bank. The statement came shortly after local media reported that the gunman had escaped with three hostages still with him. An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage Wednesday in the town of Zugdidi. Local media said the assailant demanded $500,000 in cash. In a statement early Thursday, the Georgian Interior Ministry says the 43 freed hostages have been “transferred to a safe area” and the police operation continues. It hasn’t commented on the reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages.