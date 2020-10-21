A warm front down across southern Missouri and Illinois will move north Thursday morning well into Iowa. Plenty of sunshine and southerly wind is forecast on Thursday, which will push temperatures up to near record highs in the 80s. Late Thursday there should be a few thunderstorms that develop as a cold front sweeps south. I know much of the focus in the forecasts has been the warm temps we are expecting Thursday, however we don't want to underplay the potential for thunderstorms Thursday night. If storms develop there may e a few that are on the strong to severe side for extreme northeast Missouri and Lee county in Iowa.

A strong cold front will cause temperatures to drop on Friday into Saturday, reaching highs only in the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday.