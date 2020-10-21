Virginia man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Tulsa mayor

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man who sent dozens of harassing emails and phone messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Wednesday that 41-year-old Adam Maxwell Donn of Norfolk, Virginia, admitted to sending Bynum and his wife 44 emails and leaving them 14 phone messages in June. The harassment was part of a failed attempt to get Bynum to cancel President Donald Trump’s rally in the city in June. Donn, who appeared at the Tulsa hearing via video from his home state, faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.