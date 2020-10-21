Warm Front Arrives This Evening

A weak cold front is becoming stationary across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This front will expected to lift north, moving through the Tri-States as a warm front later in the evening. Until then, we'll be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. That means we will still have quite a bit of cloud cover but from time to time you may see the sun trying to peak through the clouds. Winds will be out the northwest initially and then will transition to the east. Those winds and expected clouds will keep temperatures from warming too much, as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Late in the afternoon, after about 2pm, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible. However, later in the evening and night we'll have a better chance of some rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid 50s and will then start to warm as the warm front moves through the area.

Thursday morning will start off with some cloud cover, but those clouds will move out quickly leading to sunny skies. The winds will come out the south and we could have gusts up to 30 mph. That will promote some really nice warm air advection (Wednesday's Weather Word of the Day). Temperatures will be noticeably warmer, in the low 80s. (The Quincy record is 85 back in 1963.)

A strong cold front will then move through very early Friday morning, bringing a swift end to the warmth. This front will bring us the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning. The rain will taper off later in the afternoon. As for temperatures, it will greatly depend on the timing of the front. Currently, the daytime high will occur just before the front arrives very early Friday morning, possibly in the 60s. Then temperatures will fall through the rest of the day. So by around the noon hour, temperatures could be in the upper 40s to near 50.