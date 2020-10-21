WGEM Sports At Six (Part II): Tuesday (Oct. 20) Keokuk Chiefs Focus In On Facing The Demons Of Washington On “Football Friday Night!”

Keokuk will be in search of a little "payback" on the prep gridiron this "Football Friday Night" when they face Washington High during the second week of post-season action in "The Hawkeye State."

The (7-1) Demons beat the (4-2) Chiefs during the regular season 62 - 8, at Keokuk High. That setback on October 9 is still fresh on the mind and hearts of the Chiefs. This time around, KHS hopes to change that disappointing storyline from a few weeks ago, in a very big way.

Although Friday's game will take place away from historic Calvert Stadium, the Keokuk players don't seem to mind at all. The Chiefs feel that this time around, they'll be more than prepared to handle WHS on the turf. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Keokuk seniors Corey Skinner and Callum Tackes to gauge their thoughts on the upcoming game.

The highly anticipated contest is set for Friday at 7:00 pm at Washington High School.