WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 20) Hannibal Pirates Gear Up For Their Regular Season Finale On Football Friday Night

The (6-1) Hannibal Pirates will play host to the (5-1) Spartans of Battle High on the prep gridiron on "Football Friday Night." The game set for Porter Stadium will mark the final regular season contest for the "Red & Black" in 2020. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes caught up with HHS head coach Quentin Hamner during practice earlier today and received a scouting report on the battle coming up against BHS.